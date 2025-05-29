The latest published rankings - published to RadarAI in May - give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of May 29, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

1 . Bar 25, Lark Lane, Liverpool L17 Bar 25 received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on January 24, 2025. | Google

2 . Hanover Street Social, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 Hanover Street Social received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 24, 2025. | Google Street View

3 . Albert's Schenke, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 Albert's Schenke Hanover Street Social received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 17, 2025. | Google Street View