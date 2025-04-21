18 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes have been given new food hygiene ratings, including two scores of zero, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of April 21, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

1 . The Black Bull, Gateacre, Liverpool The Black Bull received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 16, 2025. | The Black Bull

2 . The Wheelbarrow, Greenbank Sports Academy, Greenbank Lane, Liverpool The Wheelbarrow received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 8, 2025. | Google

3 . Royal Navy Association Club, Bowring Park Road, Liverpool Liverpool Royal Naval Association Club received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. | Google