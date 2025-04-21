18 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes handed new food hygiene ratings - two score zero

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:22 BST

Discover the latest food hygiene ratings for Liverpool's restaurants, takeaways, and cafes. Find out which spots require improvements and which ones maintained high standards.

18 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways and cafes have been given new food hygiene ratings, including two scores of zero, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of April 21, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared.

The Black Bull received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 16, 2025.

1. The Black Bull, Gateacre, Liverpool

The Black Bull received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 16, 2025. | The Black Bull

The Wheelbarrow received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 8, 2025.

2. The Wheelbarrow, Greenbank Sports Academy, Greenbank Lane, Liverpool

The Wheelbarrow received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on April 8, 2025. | Google

Liverpool Royal Naval Association Club received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025.

3. Royal Navy Association Club, Bowring Park Road, Liverpool

Liverpool Royal Naval Association Club received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 26, 2025. | Google

NORD received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 19, 2025.

4. NORD, Old Hall Street, Liverpool

NORD received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on March 19, 2025. | NORD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolFood hygiene ratingsRestaurantsFood Standards AgencyFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice