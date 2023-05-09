4 . The Edge at Joey Orr’s, Rice Lane

The Edge at Joey Orr’s, Rice Lane, serves up a range of pub classics, receiving high praise for their fish and chips. One reviewer said: “The main menu prices are great anyway but the even cheaper ‘early bird’ prices lift this from excellent to exceptional - both in quality and value. The staff were courteous and helpful. Nothing to fault about the food or the atmosphere/ambience.” Photo: The Edge at Joey Orr’s