Delicious food, without breaking the bank.
Looking for high quality food in Liverpool, without a hefty bill? We’ve got you covered.
The city is full of wonderful restaurants and cafes, serving up delicious food for reasonable prices.
From Lebanese street food to Italian fusion food, these are the 13 best restaurants for ‘cheap eats’ according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. A Small Fish In A Big Pond, Water Street
A Small Fish In A Big Pond is a lovely cafe in Liverpool city centre, serving up a range of homely meals and cakes. One reviewer said: “What a fantastic cafe. Coffee was excellent and my chicken wrap with salad was delicious. Prices for both coffee and food were superb value for money.” Photo: Tripadvisor
2. Noso, Fazakerley
Noso is a Venezuelan restaurant serving up authentic, fresh dishes from North and South America. The popular venue is reasonably priced. One reviewer said: “Such a great variety of dishes that you can’t get in any other restaurant in Liverpool. Staff are very attentive and friendly, they give a brilliant insight into Venezuelan culture. Very reasonably priced too.” Photo: Noso via Instagram
3. Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino, Dale Street
Dale Street Kitchen & Bar is a relaxed restaurant, serving up delicious meals including fluffy pancakes for breakfast. One reviewer said: “Amazing!! Had breakfast here whilst on a business trip. Visited once and it was so lovely we came back again for another visit. Prices good. Portions great. Taste fantastic! So many options and a warm welcome. Highly recommend a visit.” Photo: Tripadvisor
4. The Edge at Joey Orr’s, Rice Lane
The Edge at Joey Orr’s, Rice Lane, serves up a range of pub classics, receiving high praise for their fish and chips. One reviewer said: “The main menu prices are great anyway but the even cheaper ‘early bird’ prices lift this from excellent to exceptional - both in quality and value. The staff were courteous and helpful. Nothing to fault about the food or the atmosphere/ambience.” Photo: The Edge at Joey Orr’s