The top 10 most-booked Liverpool restaurants you need to try this October

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Explore the top 10 most popular, most-booked restaurants in Liverpool for October 2025.

Looking for a new restaurant in Liverpool to try? We’ve got you covered, with this month’s most popular eateries according to OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable reviews more than 400,000 new diner ratings to crown the latest Diners’ Choice award winners, helping foodies discover the hottest restaurants right now.

The awards are divided into categories to make it easier for diners to explore new favourites and include a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for various regions across the UK – including Liverpool.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

The list highlights a mix of dining spots, from classic steakhouses and bistros to Italian favourites and relaxed dining options.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for October 2025.

The Ivy, Castle Street.

1. The Ivy, Castle Street

The Ivy, Castle Street. | The Ivy

Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street.

2. Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street

Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street. | Hawksmoor/Google

Gaucho, Water Street.

3. Gaucho, Water Street

Gaucho, Water Street. | Gaucho

Riva Blu, Castle Street.

4. Riva Blu, Castle Street

Riva Blu, Castle Street. | DesignMyNight

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolRestaurantRestaurantsNewsletter
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice