Eight best canal side pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside for a drink in the sunshine

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st May 2025, 09:53 BST

Explore the best canal side pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside, perfect for a sun-soaked drink with scenic waterside views.

There’s something special about enjoying a cold drink in the sunshine and the experience is even better with waterside views.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the best canal sides pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The rankings have been created by an online Canal Side Pub Finder, which uses Google and Tripadvisor reviews to create an overall score out of five. Merseyside’s top venues include pubs and restaurants in Liverpool city centre, Litherland and more.

Take a look at the eight venues listed below, ranked according to Google and Tripadvisor reviews. Is your favourite on the list?

Ranking score of 4.383.

1. Brasco Lounge, Mann Island

Ranking score of 4.383. | Brasco Lounge

Ranking score of 4.246.

2. The One O' Clock Gun, Albert Dock

Ranking score of 4.246. | The One O' Clock Gun

Ranking score of 4.161.

3. Cooksons Bridge, Litherland

Ranking score of 4.161. | Cooksons Bridge

Ranking score of 4.149.

4. Running Horses, Lydiate

Ranking score of 4.149. | Running Horses

