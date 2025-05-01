There’s something special about enjoying a cold drink in the sunshine and the experience is even better with waterside views.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the best canal sides pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The rankings have been created by an online Canal Side Pub Finder, which uses Google and Tripadvisor reviews to create an overall score out of five. Merseyside’s top venues include pubs and restaurants in Liverpool city centre, Litherland and more.

Take a look at the eight venues listed below, ranked according to Google and Tripadvisor reviews. Is your favourite on the list?

1 . Brasco Lounge, Mann Island Ranking score of 4.383. | Brasco Lounge

2 . The One O' Clock Gun, Albert Dock Ranking score of 4.246. | The One O' Clock Gun

3 . Cooksons Bridge, Litherland Ranking score of 4.161. | Cooksons Bridge

4 . Running Horses, Lydiate Ranking score of 4.149. | Running Horses