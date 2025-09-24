The best 10 restaurants in Liverpool right now according to OpenTable diner reviews

These are Liverpool’s best restaurants right now - according to Open Table’s latest Diners’ Choice rankings.

The Diners’ Choice Lists are published each month using diners’ reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across several categories: Most Booked, Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews every month to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and the latest lists were updated on September 5.

Scroll through our gallery below to see which Liverpool restaurants have been recognised as the ‘Best Overall’ by OpenTable this month.

1 . Hibiki Sushi & Ramen, Renshaw Street Hibiki Sushi & Ramen, Renshaw Street. | Google Street View

2 . Ninello's, Duke Street Ninello's, Duke Street. | Ninello's/ Liverpool Restaurant Week

3 . Casa Italia, Stanley Street Casa Italia, Stanley Street. | Emma Dukes

4 . Bistro Franc, Hanover Street Bistro Franc, Hanover Street. | Bistro Franc