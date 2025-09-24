The best 10 restaurants in Liverpool right now according to OpenTable diner reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover Liverpool’s top dining spots, as rated by OpenTable diners in the latest Diners’ Choice rankings.

These are Liverpool’s best restaurants right now - according to Open Table’s latest Diners’ Choice rankings.

The Diners’ Choice Lists are published each month using diners’ reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across several categories: Most Booked, Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews every month to crown the Diners’ Choice winners and the latest lists were updated on September 5.

Scroll through our gallery below to see which Liverpool restaurants have been recognised as the ‘Best Overall’ by OpenTable this month.

Hibiki Sushi & Ramen, Renshaw Street.

1. Hibiki Sushi & Ramen, Renshaw Street

Hibiki Sushi & Ramen, Renshaw Street. | Google Street View

Ninello's, Duke Street.

2. Ninello's, Duke Street

Ninello's, Duke Street. | Ninello's/ Liverpool Restaurant Week

Casa Italia, Stanley Street.

3. Casa Italia, Stanley Street

Casa Italia, Stanley Street. | Emma Dukes

Bistro Franc, Hanover Street.

4. Bistro Franc, Hanover Street

Bistro Franc, Hanover Street. | Bistro Franc

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
