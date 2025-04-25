While the vegan lifestyle isn’t for everyone, I was just 16 when I decided to make the switch almost 11 years ago and I absolutely love it.

But, it hasn’t always been easy. Back then it was pretty hard to find decent meal options at the supermarket let alone a good restaurant that catered for vegans.

Of course, there were some old school veggie joints - like The Egg - but, it was difficult to find somewhere that my meat-eating friends and I could enjoy together. Now, pretty much every restaurant has at least one vegan option on the menu and it is easier than ever to have a meal out without missing out.

Over the last decade, I have powered through many subpar plant-based dishes but Liverpool is now filled with so many amazing vegan-friendly restaurants that it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. So, I have created this guide to my top 11 favourite restaurants in the city to help you choose.

Take a look at the gallery below to see my recommendations, which include fully vegan restaurants and eateries for everyone.

1 . Wreck Bistro, Seel Street, Liverpool Wreck is a casual, fine dining restaurant, which offers a range of unique dishes, as well as a superb vegan menu. Every time I go, the vegan options are never something I'd think of trying but they always end up being absolutely unreal. | Wreck Bistro

2 . The Vibe Cafe, Paradise Street, Liverpool The Vibe is one of my all-time favourite restaurants in Liverpool and it's fully vegan. The extensive menu has everything you could desire, from 'eggs' on toast to delicious pasta dishes, sweet treats and specialist drinks. I have never had anything but an incredible time at The Vibe. | The Vibe

3 . The Egg Cafe, 16-18 Newington, Liverpool Liverpool’s oldest veggie cafe, The Egg, is located just off Bold Street and has a brilliant menu filled with classic dishes. Whether you're after a Sunday roast or a bean burger, there's something for everyone. It's a proper Liverpool institution so is definitely a must-visit. | theggcafe via Instagram.