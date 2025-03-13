Time Out recently declared Liverpool as the UK's top city for food. Discover what makes this vibrant city a culinary delight.

Liverpool has once again been crowned the best UK city for food, beating Manchester, London and Brighton for the top spot.

Time Out recently named New Orleans as the best city for food in the whole world and while no UK cities made the worldwide top 20, Liverpool came the closest to making the cut - placing 26th globally.

There are so many amazing independent bars and restaurants to explore in Liverpool, with Bold Street, Lark Lane, Allerton Road, Lodge Lane and more offering a whole host of amazing eateries serving unique food. | Emma Dukes

Thousands of Brits took part in Time Out’s foodie survey - which looked at a range of factors including food quality and affordability - and the 11 best UK cities for culinary delights have now been revealed.

84% of respondents rated Liverpool’s quality of restaurants, with 68% saying the food scene is affordable. Placing second was Brighton, despite 88% of people loving the quality, while London came third with affordability being rated poorly.

The UK’s 11 best food cities in 2025, according to Time Out

Liverpool Brighton London Cardiff Bristol Edinburgh Glasgow Belfast Leeds Manchester Birmingham