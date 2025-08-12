Liverpool venue with 'hidden' rooftop The Zodiac Bar reopens after major refurb

Published 12th Aug 2025
The owner of a popular Liverpool venue with a ‘hidden’ rooftop bar said ‘it felt like the right time’ to undergo a significant refurbishment.

The Zodiac Lounge in Liverpool city centre has officially reopened its rooftop location to customers after closing for a refresh.

The Turkish charcoal grill restaurant and shisha lounge can be found on the rooftop of 13-21 Seel Street, in the Ropewalks area of the city centre.

Zodiac Lounge has relaunched (Image credit: Zodiac Lounge)
The site includes a retractable rooftop and heat lamps. All Shisha smoking areas are in designated, partially open smoking shelters and follow strict guidelines.

A full refurbishment has now been completed and includes six large TV's installed for big football games as well as other major sporting events.

The Turkish-inspired food menu features hummus, chicken kebab, lamb kofta wrap and desserts such as baklava and banoffee sundae and food is available all night.

Owner Yunus Emre Uğur said: "We felt it was time to give the venue a refurbishment as well as add some new items to the menu.

“We have also listened to our customers and introduced TV’s all over the lounge in time for the new Premier League season."

