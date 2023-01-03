Liverpool’s best restaurants to visit in 2023 - according to Tripadvisor reviews

The best eateries in the city as rated by diners.

Liverpool might be known as a great city for a party or night out, but it’s also an excellent place for a meal, with a range of brilliant restaurants.

With an array of different cuisines and dining experiences, it can be tricky to decide where to eat - but luckily, Tripadvisor reviewers have made the task a little easier.

Using customer opinions, Tripadvisor have created a list of the best restaurants in Liverpool, and they definitely need to be added to your must try in 2023 list.

Aldente Restaurant & Bar

Aldente is Tripadvisor’s top restaurant in Liverpool, with five stars and over 1,400 reviews. Serving up Italian food with a range of veggie, vegan and gluten free options, there is something for everyone.

A range of choices at Aldente Liverpool. Image: Instagram @aldenterestaurant.

📍1 Lark Lane, Aigburth L17 8UN

🗨️ One reviewer said: “Fantastic restaurant. Food and service was first class. Both the manager and head chef introduced themselves and were extremely pleasant. Our group chose a variety of meals including fish, meat and vegetarian, all of which were cooked to perfection.”

Turtle Bay Hanover Street

Turtle Bay on Hanover Street has 4.5 Tripadvisor stars and is rated second with excellent reviews. Many reviewers mention the bottomless brunch deal, with includes a main meal and their famous cocktails. With unique Caribbean dishes, it’s well worth a visit.

Unlike many other venues, Turtle Bay’s bottomless brunch includes their entire drinks menu including their famous cocktails. Bottomless brunch is £31.50 per person and includes and brunch or burger dish and as many drinks as you can fit into a two hour slot. Available at both Liverpool branches. Image: Turtle Bay

📍59-61 Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 3DY

🗨️ One reviewer said: “The food, drinks and service were all brilliant, our waitress Sophie couldn’t be more helpful giving guidance on each dish we fancied. We ordered the drinks and food and both arrived as the menu described. Sophie was very attentive, we were really impressed on our first visit, we will definitely return.”

Rudy’s Albert Dock

Rudy’s opened their third Liverpool venue last month and it is already ranked number three on Tripadvisor. The Albert Dock venue has five stars and serves up authentic Neopolitan pizza.

Rudy’s opened their third Liverpool venue on December 12. Image: Emma Dukes

📍Unit 6, Britannia Pavillion, Liverpool L3 4AD

🗨️ One reviewer said: “We visited Rudy’s as a family of seven and thoroughly enjoyed it. We ordered a variation of Pizzas, garlic bread and the salads - all of which were cooked to perfection and so tasty! Prices are reasonable and the staff were very polite and attentive. Needless to say we wouldn’t go anywhere else for a Pizza now!”

Greek Taverna Bold Street

Greek Taverna has over 1,800 reivews and five Tripadvisor stars. It was awarded Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 and serves up authentic Greek food.

High praise from Tripadvisor for Greek Taverna Bold Street, earning a 5/5 from reviewers on the site.

📍76 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HR

🗨️ One reviewer said: “Amazing restaurant. Staff were faultless very friendly and helpful. Service first class. Food absolutely delicious best Greek food ever tasted outside of Greece. Will be back next time in Liverpool.”

Blackdoor Bar and Bistro

Blackdoor Bar and Bistro is located in West Derby Village and has five Tripadvisor stars. Serving a range of meals such as a full English breakfast and salt and pepper chicken, the restaurant has received high praise from customers.

Blackdoor serves a range of pub food and street food. Image: Trip Advisor

📍19 Almonds Green, Liverpool L12 5HP

🗨️ One reviewer said: “We often go to this little hidden spot for brunch - totally recommend! The food is such good quality, staff are always friendly and welcoming and cannot do enough for you. Plenty of drink options and a varied menu. It is also dog friendly and have pawpuccinos/doggie breakfasts so always a win after a nice stroll in Croxteth Park. You won’t regret giving it a go and will definitely go back!”

Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino

Rated Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice in 2022, Dale Street Kitchen is known for its breakfast and brunch menu, offering a ‘build your own breakfast’ option, fluffy pancakes and vegan choices such as avocado on toast. The venue has five stars and almost 1,000 reviews.

Warm fluffy pancakes are a recent addition to the extensive breakfast menu. Image: Dale Street Kitchen & Bar

📍90 Dale Street, Unit 3 Westminster Chambers, Liverpool L2 5TF