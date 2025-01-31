Love is in the air in Liverpool and it’s time to start figuring out where to go for your annual Valentine’s Day meal - or Galentine’s Day meal with friends if that’s more your thing.

Liverpool is full of fantastic restaurants which offer the perfect atmosphere for letting your loved ones know how much you care about them but, with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to make a choice.

I have created a guide to the perfect restaurants for a Valentine’s Day date, including some of my personal favourites as well as those regarded as the city’s ‘most romantic’ by Trip Advisor reviewers.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 14 recommendations (in no particular order).

1 . Wreck Bistro, Seel Street, Liverpool Wreck is a casual, fine dining restaurant, which offers a range of unique dishes. It is perfect for Valentine's Day due to it's fancy yet fairly affordable menu and intimate atmosphere. I personally go here pretty much every year! | Wreck Bistro

2 . Manifest, Watkinson Street, Liverpool Manifest is a highly-regarded restaurant and wine bar in the heart of the city centre. It regularly features in top foodie guides and offers a fine dining experience. | Google Street View

3 . Miller and Carter, Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool Miller and Carter offers a three-course set menu from £38.50 for Valentine's Day, as well as its Valentine’s Sharing Experience. The Albert Dock is one of the city centre's most romantic spots so this is ideal for steak lovers. | Miller and Carter