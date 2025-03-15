Here’s our weekly food and drink round-up for Liverpool.

It has been a big week for food fanatics in Liverpool, with two new restaurants revealing their opening dates, McDonald’s bringing back their iconic Shamrock Shake and, most importantly, our city once again being named the best in the UK for all things food and drink.

Time Out once again declared Liverpool as the UK's top city for food, beating Manchester, London and Brighton for the top spot. Thousands of Brits took part in the foodie survey - which looked at a range of factors including food quality and affordability. 84% of respondents rated Liverpool’s quality of restaurants, with 68% saying the food scene is affordable.

Patatas Bravas at El Gato. | Emma Dukes

We had fun taking a look back at Liverpool’s oldest pubs and uncovering the history behind some our most iconic venues.

In terms of new openings, Zeus Taverna - which promises a world inspired by the popular holiday island of Santorini - revealed the launch date for its new site in the former Boots site on the historic Castle Street.

Picante, brought a “bring a taste of Guadalajara” to the Baltic, with the new restaurant located in Cains Brewery Village opening on Saturday. The new eatery focuses on tacos, tequila, cocktails and great music.

Other food stories from this week: