It is the only Liverpool restaurant that featured this year.

A Liverpool restaurant has been named one of the best in the UK once again, in Harden’s Restaurant Guide.

The annual guide celebrates the stars of the restaurant world, with over 3,000 regular diners submitting their opinion on eateries across the UK.

Advertisement

First created by Peter Harden over thirty years ago, it is the country’s most comprehensive restaurant guide, exploring the UK’s dining scene from small towns to major cities.

Located on Sugnall Street, The Art School received a rating of five for food, four for service and four for ambience, retaining it’s spot in the top 50.

Harden’s review of the restaurant said it is a ‘high-class venue’ with an ‘ambitious menu’ and ‘it is a mystery as to why Paul does not get recognition from the Michelin Guide.’

Chef Patron Paul Askew, said: “Making no.33 in Harden’s 100 Best UK Restaurants 2023 is a huge achievement for us all and one we are incredibly proud of – our second successive year ranked close to the summit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To be the city region’s only entry I feel shows recognition for what we continue to do at The Art School – creating a world-class fine-dining experience which starts from the moment guests join us to the moment they leave.”