Manchester and Liverpool are both known for their thriving restaurant scene, with many incredible places to eat dotted across the two cities.
But how do they compare against each other? We analysed Tripadvisor reviews and ratings, taking into consideration how customers rated service, food, value, atmosphere and more.
Here are the top-rated dining spots for Manchester and Liverpool, and how they compare.
1. Vincenzo Trattoria, Manchester - 1
Vincenzo Trattoria on Ann Street has a 4.8* rating from 1,039 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A beautiful Italian spot to celebrate a night out. Mariano and Rosa made the night extra special. We ordered off of the chef's menu and got a truly delicious meal.” | Tripadvisor-Cristina C
2. Dimitri’s, Manchester - 2
Dimitris on Deansgate has a 4* rating from 1,877 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “This was our first visit and we will certainly be going back. The mezes were delicious as was the pitta bread and dips. Service was efficient.” | Tripadvisor-Dimitri's
3. Onda Pasta Bar, Manchester - 3
Onda Pasta Bar on Oxford Road has a 4.5* rating from 49 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Best Italian in Manchester without a doubt. Some of the best pasta I’ve ever had. Service was also fantastic. Would highly recommend.” | Tripadvisor-Anchorman
4. El Gato Nero, Manchester - 4
El Gato Nero on King Street has a 4.3* rating from 2,321 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing restaurant, food was delicious. Basically no wait time and the service was top notch. Highly recommend! One of the best tapas restaurants I’ve visited!” | Tripadvisor-El Gato Nero
