A breakfast from McDonald’s can be a delicious way to start your day, with plenty of options to choose from including the popular Sausage & Egg McMuffin, pancakes and more.
Here is everything you need to know about McDonald’s breakfast, including what is currently on the menu, current offers and deals and what time it is available in-store.
What is on McDonald’s UK breakfast menu?
McDonald’s breakfast menu includes a range of wraps, rolls, muffins, pancakes and more.
Here is a full list of every breakfast item on McDonald’s menu:
- Breakfast Wrap with Ketchup
- Breakfast Wrap with Brown Sauce
- Breakfast Roll with Ketchup
- Breakfast Roll with Brown Sauce
- Bacon Roll with Tomato Ketchup
- Bacon Roll with Brown Sauce
- Double Bacon & Egg McMuffin
- Sausage & Egg McMuffin
- Bacon & Egg McMuffin
- Double Sausage & Egg McMuffin
- Egg & Cheese McMuffin
- Muffin with Jam
- Cheesy Bacon Flatbread
- Pancakes & Syrup
- Pancakes & Sausage with Syrup
- Hash Brown
- Porridge
- Porridge with Sugar
- Porridge with Strawberry Jam
- Porridge with Lyle’s Golden Syrup
- Flahavan’s Quick Oats
- Melon Chunks
What time is McDonald’s breakfast available?
Breakfast at McDonald’s UK begins at the opening hour of the location and ends at 11am.
For McDonald’s locations that operate a 24-hour service, breakfast is served from 6am until 11am.
Breakfast hours remain the same seven days a week, Monday to Sunday.
For more information, please visit the McDonald’s UK website.
