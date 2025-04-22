Mei Mei Chinese restaurant in Liverpool city centre handed zero-star food hygiene rating
Located on Berry Street, Mei Mei is a Chinese restaurant and takeaway serving classic Cantonese dishes.
The large, casual venue is well-liked by customers with a 4.1 out of five star Google Review rating - from more than 1,100 reviews - however, it failed to impress hygiene inspectors during a visit on March 20, 2025. It received the lowest possible rating of zero stars, meaning ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.
The restaurant also received a rating of zero stars on September 19, 2024.
Following the latest inspection, Mei Mei was rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ for management of food safety and ‘major improvement necessary’ for hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities.
According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:
- Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
The full inspectors’ report has not yet been revealed but Mei Mei can now appeal against the rating given or request a reinspection.
