Merseyside pub among UK's top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons - full list

The top ten best-rated Wetherspoons in the UK have been revealed, and one Merseyside pub features in the list of excellence.

The research conducted by experts at Captain Caz analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews. Only venues with 200 reviews or more were included.