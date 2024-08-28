These five Merseyside takeaways and restaurants could named best in the North West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five Merseyside restaurants and takeaways could be named best in the North West as the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) shortlist has been revealed.

The coveted awards celebrate the UK’s best Asian cuisine across a series of regional and national categories, including North West Takeaway of the Year and North West Restaurant of the Year.

This year’s sparkling awards ceremony will take place in London on October 6, with winners announced at the Grand Finale and Gala Evening. The shortlist was chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner Chef Online, Social Media and Food Hygiene Ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel.

Liverpool’s popular Mowgli Street Food features in the top ten North West Restaurant of the Year shortlist, alongside the highly-rated Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar in the seaside town of Southport.

Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar

Three of the top ten takeaways in the North West are also in Merseyside, with Moss Bank Express in St Helens, Arong Indian Takeaway in Fazakerley and China Court Takeaway in West Derby featuring on the final shortlist.

Discussing the awards, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6th October.”

Regional Takeaway of the Year North West shortlist:

Moss Bank Express, St Helens

Suruchi Takeaway, Burnley

Megna, Great Harwood, Blackburn

Tandoori Flames Indian Takeaway, Littleborough

Redfood Takeaway, Newton, Hyde

Arong Indian Takeaway, Liverpool

China Court Takeaway, Liverpool

Bombay Cuisine, Prestwich, Manchester

Karai Lounge Indian Takeaway, Chester

The Maharajaa, Manchester

Regional Restaurant of the Year North West shortlist:

Mowgli Street Food, Liverpool

Achari, Bolton

Imli Restaurant, Heywood

Mela Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Urmston

Indian Tiffin Room, Manchester

Pandora, Littleborough

Freya’s Grill, Darwen

Indian Lounge Restaurant, Ramsbottom, Bury

The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Milnrow, Rochdale

Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar, Southport