Merseyside is home to dozens of McDonald’s restaurants, especially in Liverpool city centre, where it feels like one of the popular fast food chain’s venues can be found on every street corner.

Famous for its quick and easy burgers such as the Big Mac or McChicken, or meal deals such as the Happy Meal loved by children, many of us love a good ‘Maccies’.

Offering a fairly cheap, filling meal made at speed, it can be particularly useful when you’re short for time - or if you need a dose of salty goodness. But, despite each McDonald’s branch being designed to offer the same food and experience, it can feel like service and quality differs depending on which site you visit.

So which Merseyside McDonald's is the ‘best’ and has impressed the most customers? Here I rank every McDonald's in Liverpool and Merseyside - from the best to worst - based on Google reviews. Not one achieved a score of four out of five stars or higher.

1 . McDonald's, St Johns Shopping , Liverpool L1 3.9 stars from 926 Google reviews. | stock.adobe

2 . McDonald's, Kew Retail Park, Scarisbrick New Rd, Southport PR8 3.8 stars from 2,400 Google reviews. | Google

3 . McDonald's, Clayton Square, Liverpool L1 3.8 stars from 1,887 Google reviews. | Google Street View