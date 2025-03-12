A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in Liverpool’s buzzing Baltic Triangle this weekend.

Officially opening on Saturday, Picante is a collaboration between some of Liverpool’s top hospitality figures, including Joe Wild (Taco or Don’t), Kate Meehan (Gin Journey, Paloma Café, London), Sally Jo Whitlow (Jenny’s Bar) and Danny Murphy (originally behind Jenny’s Bar, Berry & Rye, Aloha, Botanical Garden, and Some Place).

Promising to “bring a taste of Guadalajara” to the Baltic, the restaurant will be located in Cains Brewery Village and will focus on tacos, tequila, cocktails and great music.

Situated across two floors in the former Dockleaf site, Picante will “conjure the essence” of the bustling cantina scene, with the features of the historic building (formerly a quality control site for Cains Brewery) retained, its baby blue tiles enhanced and carefully curated artwork on display.

Speaking about the new venture on Instagram, the Picante team said: “Get ready for a summer of Picante’s, tacos and no fucks in the Baltic!”

Open from Thursday to Sunday initially, Picante will officially launch at midday on Saturday, March 15 with live music from the Pintucos.