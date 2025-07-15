'Ultimate al fresco destination' opening in Liverpool this week

‘Liverpool’s very own beach club’ is opening this week, right in the heart of the city centre.

BOXPARK’s outdoor garden is being taken over and transformed into a Miami-style beach club, with Smirnoff’s Miami Peach moving in.

The venue will be home to neon lights, palm trees, flamingos and signature refreshing cocktails including Miami Spritz, Miami Sunrise, Miami Peach Lemonade and Miami Peach Iced Tea from Friday (July 18).

Miami Beach Club-themed garden at BOXPARK. | Submitted

The garden will also have live DJs every Friday and Saturday, and BOXPARK’s Bottomless Brunch will also be taken al fresco (weather permitting) every Saturday and will include a special Miami Peach cocktail.

Joel Lee, General Manager at BOXPARK Liverpool, explained: “Our Miami Peach Beach will be the ultimate al fresco destination for cocktails and bites right in the heart of Liverpool. Think great music, all the beach club vibes and amazing food and drinks whilst you relax in the sunshine. We can’t wait to welcome you throughout summer!”

No booking necessary.