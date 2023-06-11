The are some great places in Merseyside to dine - as selected by the dons of food critics.

The listings for the prestigious Michelin Guide 2023 are updated monthly and there have been a number of changes for restaurants in and around Liverpool.

March’s launch party saw local eaterie sō–lō earn its inaugural star and Belzan, on Smithdown Road, added to the guide for the first time, but two restaurants have now been removed from the foodies bible.

Michelin-starred Fraiche has shut its doors in Oxton Village, Wirral, to move to Shropshire and LERPWL on the Royal Albert Dock has closed down less than three years after opening.

The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands to choice eateries and recommends others.

There are now three restaurants near Liverpool with a prestigious Michelin star – with chef Tim Allen’s converted pub sō–lō winning the prestigious honour for this year, joining The Barn and Moor Hall.

Here is every restaurant to make the Michelin Guide for 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.

1 . The Art School 📍1 Sugnall Street, Liverpool, L7 7EB. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: Bright red chairs contrast with crisp white tablecloths at this elegant restaurant which is flooded with light. The experienced local chef carefully prepares a bewildering array of ambitious modern dishes full of colour and contrasts; choose a dessert containing honey from the local hives. Photo: Google Street View

2 . The Barn 📍Prescot Road, Aughton, L39 6RT. ⭐ The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! 📝 Cooking is modern and imaginative and the appealing à la carte menu offers dishes which are British at heart, with understated elegance and well-judged combinations of delicious flavours. Photo: UGC

3 . Barnacle 📍46 Duke Street, Duke Steer Market, Liverpool, L1 5AS. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: Above the food stalls of Duke Street Market sits this rustic restaurant with decorative references to the area’s former rope-making businesses. Modern brasserie dishes have a local flavour. Start with one of the Liverpudlian gins and, at weekends, enjoy the live music drifting up from below. Photo: Image: @barnacleliverpool/instagram

4 . Belzan 📍371 Smithdown Road, Liverpool, L15 3JJ. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: Its somewhat unassuming location makes this smart, modern bistro stand out even more. The cooking offers well-judged, interesting combinations, with portions that are as generous as they flavoursome, but while sharing is encouraged, dishes work better on their own; the Guinness rarebit potato is a must. They also offer a good value early dinner menu. The narrow room has a cosy feel, and service is confident and clued-up. Photo: Image: @belzan_lpl/instagram

Next Page Page 1 of 3