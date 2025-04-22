We can't wait to open our charming new Milk Run coffee shop in Heswall after months of dreaming
A charming new coffee shop promising to be “your new go-to spot” is preparing to open its doors in Lower Heswall.
Located at 29 Village Road, Milk Run will be open from 8.30am to 3.00pm on weekdays and 9.00 to 3.00pm on weekends and will serve up delicious coffee and tasty sweet treats.
In an exciting update on social media, the team behind Milk Run said: “After months of dreaming, planning, and lots of coffee, we are beyond excited to announce the opening of Milk Run!
“This space is more than just coffee and pastries, it’s about community, creativity, and connection. We can’t wait to welcome you in, share our favourite coffee and pastries, and be your new go-to spot.
The new coffee shop features a simplistic interior with clean lines, calm tones, and unique wall art, which the team say is “designed to make your coffee moments even better”.
Milk Run will officially open at 8.30am on Monday, April 28.
