Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This cosy Liverpool venue has an impressive drinks menu, amazing food options and plenty of plug sockets.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away on Wood Street, this cosy coffee joint is away from the hustle and bustle of Bold Street but still just a couple of minutes away from Liverpool Central station by foot. Often missed by tourists, Mother Espresso is a little hidden gem and has the perfect atmosphere for remote working, studying or taking a little time to read a book over a nice cup of coffee.

Located on the ground floor of the Tea Factory, the coffee shop has an industrial feel but it somehow also feels like home, with little plants and flowers dotted around, clay pots and nice music usually playing at a low volume. The glass entrance means it is always filled with natural light and the high ceilings mean you can sit in there for hours and not feel stuffy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a selection of tables for those hoping to enjoy some delicious food with friends, and solo visitors can make use of the stools by the windows (ideal for people watching) or the large co-working space in the centre of the room. Ideal for freelancers and remote workers, there is no shortage of plug sockets and the co-working area has ample space for your coffee, laptop and notebook, without feeling like you’re in someone else’s space. Even the chairs are really comfortable, even though they look like they shouldn’t be.

Emma Dukes

You can tell it’s a space ran by coffee-lovers because the drinks menu is impressive, with cold brew, Vietnamese coffee, long black and more available. Those who don’t like coffee are well catered for too, with housemade lemonade, iced tea, kombucha, matcha and way more too choose from. You can even get a beer or a cocktail too if you fancy.

While most coffee shops just sell sandwiches, Mother has a truly amazing food menu including bagels, full breakfasts, seasonal soups, French toast and eggs, as well as a counter full of incredibly tempting sweet treats that changes regularly - I recommend the cinnamon doughnut. Allergens are clearly stated too and vegans and those with a gluten intolerance are well catered for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you’ve ordered at the counter area, staff members bring your food and drink to you, so you can get cracking on your list of tasks for the day and, even on busy days, the wait is never too long.

I’ve visited Mother Espresso a number of times and every visit has been productive and pleasant and being surrounded by other remote workers definitely helps me to be more productive. So, whether you want a slap up breakfast with friends or you need to stop procrastinating, why not pop in and support your local coffee dealer?

Watch the full video above or visit our TikTok page for more food and drink reviews. Let us know which Liverpool restaurants and coffee shops you think we should visit by leaving a comment below.