Mother’s Day 2023: Best places in Liverpool for afternoon tea, according to Google reviews

Treat your mum to a delicious afternoon tea, this Mother’s Day.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT

Mother’s Day is almost here and what better way to celebrate your mum than with a lovely afternoon tea in the heart of Liverpool?

The city is full of beautiful restaurants and cafes, and even a floating eatery, with unique and delicious afternoon tea offerings, guaranteed to make your mum feel special.

We have created a list of some of the highest rated and most popular afternoon teas in Liverpool, according to Google reviews, to help you make Mother’s Day special.

Here, in no particular order, are 11 of the highest rated afternoon tea offerings in the city.

OH ME OH MY has a Google rating of 4.5 stars, with many reviews mentioning afternoon tea. One reviewer said: “We had the most fabulous afternoon tea today at Oh Me Oh My! In fact the nicest afternoon tea I’ve ever had and very reasonably priced.”

OH ME OH MY has a Google rating of 4.5 stars, with many reviews mentioning afternoon tea. One reviewer said: "We had the most fabulous afternoon tea today at Oh Me Oh My! In fact the nicest afternoon tea I've ever had and very reasonably priced."

Panoramic 34 has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and is a popular spot for afternoon tea and celebrations. One reviewer said: “The luxury afternoon tea is lovely. Great service lovely setting.”

Panoramic 34 has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and is a popular spot for afternoon tea and celebrations. One reviewer said: "The luxury afternoon tea is lovely. Great service lovely setting."

Jam Restaurant & Bar has a Google rating of 4.3 stars and serves afternoon tea until 5pm. One reviewer said: “Friendly staff. Contemporary feel. Afternoon tea was excellent. All dietary needs catered for. Will definitely be back.”

Jam Restaurant & Bar has a Google rating of 4.3 stars and serves afternoon tea until 5pm. One reviewer said: “Friendly staff. Contemporary feel. Afternoon tea was excellent. All dietary needs catered for. Will definitely be back.”

