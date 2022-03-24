Hoping to find the best place for afternoon tea in Liverpool this Mother’s Day? We have you covered.

The UK is best known for a wide selection of tea, tasty cakes, and luscious miniature foods to enjoy - so why not take advantage of all this through a Mother’s Day afternoon tea?

Mother’s Day falls on a Sunday every year and in 2022 it is celebrated on March 27.

Typical ways to treat your mother include buying beautiful flowers or some chocolate, but the most popular is an afternoon tea date.

A quintessential British tradition that involves miniature sandwiches, cupcakes and many mugs of tea.

What are the best places in Liverpool to treat mum to some afternoon tea on Mother’s Day?

Baltic Social

With an atmosphere that they describe as ‘boss’, Baltic Social would be a memorable Mother’s Day experience.

Offering what they call an ‘Afternoon Punk Tea’ , the menu boasts many untraditional items such as chicken katsu and pulled beef.

There is also an ‘Vegetarian Afternoon Punk Tea’ option available too.

Prices range from: £25.95 per person with a teapot cocktail, £39.95 per person with bottomless prosecco.

Opening hours range from 12 pm until late from Mondays to Thursdays, 10 am until late from Friday to Sunday.

Booking is essential so ring 0151 7071137 to make a reservation (a deposit of £5 per head is required).

27 Parliament Street, Liverpool, L8 5RN

Oh Me Oh My

Oh Me Oh My is the perfect place to treat your mum with an afternoon tea for Mother’s Day this year.

With a pot of hot tea, tasty scones, finger sandwiches and more available, you must make a reservation in order to celebrate here.

They offer a seasonal menu, so they recommend that you enquire directly with them to find out what is on offer.

This restaurant is only open 12 pm till 4 pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun).

West Africa House, 25 Water Street, Liverpool, L2 0RG

Cuthbert’s Bakehouse

With an impressively forward thinking menu that prioritises those with different dietary requirements, Cuthbert’s Bakehouse is a perfect option for Mothering Sunday.

As part of its ‘ Love You Mum Afternoon Tea ’, enjoy a host of taste bud tickling menu items such as vanilla scones for just £25 per person.

Book your two-and-a-half hour slot for between 12 pm to 3 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm (Wednesday to Saturday) but a £5 deposit per head is required.

103 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool, L3 5TB

Panoramic 34

Dine with your mum on Mother’s Day at Panoramic 34 where you can celebrate looking over breathtaking views.

Seating you 90 metres up in the sky, it offers a delightful and posh afternoon tea service that includes items such as hot smoked salmon focaccia sandwiches and blood orange cheesecake.

Panoramic 34 recommends making a reservation as it is often busy, to do so please visit the official website .

The restaurant is open 11 am until 11 pm everyday except Mondays as it is closed.

West Tower, Brook Street, Liverpool, L39PJ

The London Carriage Works

With a devoted afternoon tea menu , The London Carriage Works would be a welcoming place for you and your maternal figure this Mother’s Day.

Serving from noon until 4:30 pm, enjoy tasty delights from £19.50 per person.

Doors are open from 12 pm until 10 pm (Monday to Saturday) and 12 pm to 9 pm (Sundays) - to book, visit the official website .

40 Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9DA

Mrs Danvers Bakery

Offering a supreme celebratory afternoon tea service, Mrs Danvers Bakery on Gildart Street boasts a number of great menu items ready to be devoured.

Pre-book your table to celebrate Mothering Sunday here by ringing them at 07985 419295 - or email them at [email protected] for collection.

This bakery is only open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 am until doors close at 3 pm.

14 Gildart Street, Liverpool, L3 8ET

Floating Grace

Ever wondered what celebrating Mother’s Day with an afternoon tea on the water would be like? Well find out by dining with your loved ones at Floating Grace in Liverpool.

Witness the most gracious views of Liverpool docklands with a few drinks from the on-board bar.

As part of its Afternoon Tea Cruise service, which travels under Gower Street Bridge and through Liverpool Marina, enjoy a three-tier cake stand and more.

Prices sit at just £20 per person, but you must make a reservation either online or by telephone (07540 373 838).