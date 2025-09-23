Award-winning Liverpool-born restaurant Mowgli partners with Uber Eats
Founded in the city in 2014 by barrister-turned-restaurateur Nisha Katona MBE, Mowgli has grown into a national institution with 27 restaurants, celebrated for bringing the food Indians eat at home and on the streets.
For the first time ever, signature street food dishes like Gunpowder Chicken, Angry Bird and Tamarind Treacle Fries and house curries such as Mother Butter Chicken and Temple Dahl can now be delivered to enjoy at home.
Mowgli is now available exclusively on Uber Eats, rolling out across Beverley, Birmingham, Bridgend, Brighton, Bristol, Bury St Edmunds, Cardiff, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Cheshire Oaks, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Knutsford, Leeds, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Preston and Sheffield.
CEO Lucy Worth said: “Mowgli is about more than just food - it’s about togetherness, generosity, and the joy of sharing dishes that feel alive with flavour and soul.