Discover why Food Review Club founder Matt Binge was left 'speechless' after trying The Nashville Cluck’s chicken burger.

The Nashville Cluck is tucked away down an alley on Myrtle Street and was crowned the North West’s best at Uber Eats’ Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024 - but just missed out on being named the UK’s overall Restaurant of the Year.

Now, the ‘UK’s number one food reviewer’ - Food Review Club - has claimed the little alleyway chicken shop serves “the best fried chicken I’ve ever had” and even compared it to meeting Elvis.

In a review video shared on Facebook, Food Review Club founder and CEO, Matt Binge, tried a whole host of The Nashville Cluck’s famous dishes, including The Original Nashville Cluck and the Crispy Nashville Tenders.

He started with the All American ”SMASH” Double Beef Patty Sandwich and, after taking his first bite, said: “Ooh that nearly brought a tear to my eye. Oh sh**.” He continued: “It’s got so much incredible flavour, woah, I’ve not even got on to the chicken yet.”

Food Review Club tries The Nashville Cluck, Liverpool. | Food Review Club/Canva

The famous foodie then moved on to viral The Original Nashville Cluck, which he described as “the single best chicken burger I’ve ever had”. “I feel like I’ve got goosebumps,” Binge said, before asking: “How have they done that?”

Discussing the chicken burger, he said: “It’s crisp. It has that depth to it, it has a big crunch. The chicken’s juicy but there’s a real magic in the flavour of that coating. Err, Jesus, I’m speechless.”

Matt then tried the Crispy Nashville Tenders, which he described as “magic”. He said: “It’s not too spicy. It’s magic. What an incredible flavour. I’m speechless. It’s smooth and unaggressive but full of flavour... This feels like you’re driving a Rolls Royce. It’s perfect, everything’s in tune... Almost mesmerising.”

Next on the menu was The Original Nashville Cluck Sandwich, described by Matt as ‘”the best looking sandwich I’ve ever seen”. After taking a bite, he said: “Every now and again you’re gonna eat something that’s gonna recalibrate your brain. That has just done that for me... This toast is better than the bun, brings so much more to the party. I’m so glad we’re here today.”

And, that wasn’t the end of the feast as Matt tucked into the Loaded Fries. Speaking to camera man, Dan, Matt said: “What is this chicken bro... That sauce is absolutely electric.”

Providing ratings at the end of the video, Matt said: “Star of the show for me, comfortably, is the two [chicken and beef] sandwiches. These two here are up there with my favourite things we’ve ever had. We’ve been to some great chicken places in our time and no one ever has done that in my tongue... that is perfect.”

Giving The Nashville Cluck a final score, he said: “Liverpool, you’re gonna be really proud of this one. It’s a ten... this ten feels like an emotional purist ten, purely based on the food. I’m standing in an alley, eating off of a bin and that has blown my socks off.

The Nashville Cluck, Liverpool. | The Nashville Cluck/Baltic Market

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world right now, what beach you’re on, what family member you’re with. This food is better... It makes me really proud to be doing this job today. To everyone involved in this business, congratulations. This is exceptional chicken. The best fried chicken I’ve ever had. Anywhere.”

He added: “This is death row meal stuff, I feel like I’ve just met Elvis... I’ve met the messiah.”