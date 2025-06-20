New Italian restaurant coming to quaint Merseyside village 'very soon'

Birkdale Village is preparing to welcome an exciting new Italian restaurant.

The new restaurant is located within the old Villaggio Cucina site on Liverpool Road and the new owners say “the countdown is on”.

Villaggio Cucina closed down last year, with the team citing “increased energy prices and soaring food costs” as the reason behind the closure.

Serving the village for 12 years, the the Italian restaurant became a local favourite and was known for the quality of its food and good service, which kept customers coming back.

Birkdale Village. | Google

Villaggio Cucina has announced its immediate closure | Villagio Cucina

Now, the people behind Sorrento Formby are bringing life back to the venue, with Limoncello Birkdale set to open “very soon”.

Sharing a new video on Instagram yesterday (June 19), the team said: “From Sorrento - Birkdale. Limoncello coming to Birkdale very soon.”