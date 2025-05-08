New non-alcoholic beer brewed for Oktoberfest Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool was the first to sample a new locally brewed non-alcoholic German style beer, which will make its debut at the North West’s biggest Oktoberfest.

The event returns to Liverpool later this year and Councillor Richard Kemp CBE was keen to try the ‘Colbier Alkoholfrei’ before handing over his chain of office next week.

Colbier is a local brewery set up in 2024 by three people with a background of working in the industry and specialises in hoppy beers.

Kev McArthur from Oktoberfest Liverpool said:

Getting into the Bavarian spirit. From l-r, Colm Graham, Exhibition Centre Liverpool; Lord Mayor of Liverpool Cllr Richard Kemp CBE and Kev McArthur, Oktoberfest Liverpool; Mike Corbett, Colbier and Kam Wojtow, Beer Guide Worldwide.

“As well as partnering with Colbier to showcase a new non-alcoholic brew, we’re thrilled to announce The Bavarian Stompers, the best German oompah band in the business, as our house band.

“We’re bringing in a huge Miami funfair ride alongside the dodgems as well as offering a wider variety of food, including vegetarian options, on our swing grill.

“There are more private huts this year with a dedicated hostess for a VIP experience, and Beer Guide Worldwide’s Kam Wojtow will be hosting party games.

“We’re looking forward to seeing people getting dressed up in lederhosen and having fun as the best of the Munich Oktoberfest lands in Liverpool.”

The event takes place on Saturday 20th September with two sessions at 12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm.

For more information follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @oktoberfestliverpool