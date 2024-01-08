Nine Liverpool restaurants recommended by celebrity chefs and famous food critics
These restaurants are highly recommended by famous foodies, including Jay Rayner, Marcus Wareing, Grace Dent and Nigella Lawson.
The food and drink scene in Liverpool continues to go from strength to strength, with more restaurants than ever listed in the prestigious Michelin guide and new venues springing up all over the city.
The region also attracts some of the best palates in the foodie business with recommendations from The Observer food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles and Masterchef judge Marcus Wareing.
Not all of their suggestions are Michelin-starred restaurants either. The eateries they have reviewed are suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from a family-run bakehouse to fine dining.
So, here are nine eateries in and around Liverpool, recommended by celebrity chefs and famous food critics.