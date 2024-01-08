The food and drink scene in Liverpool continues to go from strength to strength, with more restaurants than ever listed in the prestigious Michelin guide and new venues springing up all over the city.

The region also attracts some of the best palates in the foodie business with recommendations from The Observer food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles and Masterchef judge Marcus Wareing.

Not all of their suggestions are Michelin-starred restaurants either. The eateries they have reviewed are suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from a family-run bakehouse to fine dining.

So, here are nine eateries in and around Liverpool, recommended by celebrity chefs and famous food critics.

1 . Bistrot Vérité - Marcus Wareing Michelin-starred celebrity chef and Masterchef: The Professionals judge Marcus Wareing knows a thing or two about food and says Birkdale venue Bistrot Vérité is one of the best places to eat in the country. He told Conde Nast Traveller it is 'the most fabulous French bistro' and 'serves beautifully cooked food'. Photo: @Bistrot Verite/Instagram

2 . Belzan - Grace Dent Columnist and restaurant critic Grace Dent described neighbourhood bistro Belzan as 'a rare feat – relaxed as hell, but a bit challenging, too' in her review for The Guardian. A regular critic on the BBC's MasterChef UK she described the Smithdown Road venue as: "A lively, unpretentious place that serves up European and Asian flavours with skill and Scouse swagger." Photo: Belzan/Google

3 . MARAY - Jay Rayner Popular small plates restaurant MARAY rose to fame after Jay Rayner praised its food. He said: “The falafel at Maray, made from scratch every day, is a marvellous thing: crisp outside, puffing a sweet nuttiness from inside as you break them open." Photo: MARAY

4 . Wreckfish - Felicity Cloake Food critic and author, Felicity Cloake, visited Liverpool’s Wreckfish just after it opened and gave it a rave review. She said it already “felt like part of the local furniture” and staff were “genuinely friendly and warm." Photo: Wreckfish