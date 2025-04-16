Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s beloved Pilgrim pub has reopened after being brought back to life by the 1936 Pub Company.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quirky venue below ground level, the Pilgrim, on Pilgrim Street, opened in the 1980s and has long been a popular haunt for students. Known for its ‘old school’ charm, classic juke box consoles and local beer, the iconic pub closed last summer.

At time of the closure, it was stated that the pub would reopen after a ‘revamp’, however, it was rumoured that the site had been sold. Those rumours were confirmed last month when the 1936 Pub Co. - a major player in the rejuvenation of Liverpool's pubs and bars - announced their takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pilgrim, Liverpool. | The Pilgrim

The Pilgrim, Liverpool. | The Pilgrim

Known for transforming the former Alma de Cuba site, the Monro, the Queen of Hope Street and more, the company promised to “gloriously retain” the Pilgrim’s beloved features - like the booths, the brick, the mirrors, the beer garden and the tunes - while “creatively adding” to the venue.

Now, after weeks of transformation, the cherished pub has reopened to the public with a new jukebox, retro pinball machine, cheap drinks, more cask ales and increasing outdoor seating. The 1936 Pub Co. describe the venue as “exactly the same but better” and promised: “No one will say ‘I prefer the old Pilgrim’.”

In a social media post on Wednesday (April 16), the Pilgrim team said: “THE PILGRIM IS BACK! AND WE’RE OPEN! Doors open. Come at us.”