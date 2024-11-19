The city has some excellent pubs, serving locally brewed beers and providing service with a smile, and some of the most popular pubs in Liverpool have been around for more 200 years - with no signs of closing any time soon.
Here we explore these unique and historic watering holes and delve into how they got their names, the famous people who have visited them and why they have continued to thrive when so many others have closed.
From Ye Hole in Ye Wall to the Roscoe Head, here are 17 of Liverpool’s oldest pubs which you should definitely visit if you love a proper local.
1. Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Hackins Hey
Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, serving pints to the city since 1726. The hidden tavern is based on Hackins Hey Street and continues to thrive. It was built on the site of an old quaker graveyard and appears to have got its name for being located down the narrow alleyway. | Mick Seale/Google
2. Ye Cracke, Rice Street
Ye Cracke on Rice Street is a 19th-century pub, where John Lennon used to go when he was in art school nearby, even taking Cynthia, his first wife, there on their first date. Filled with Beatles memorabilia, it’s a pilgrimage for fans of the Fab Four as well as a watering hole popular with locals. It is said to have opened in 1825. | Wikimedia Commons
3. Roscoe Head, Roscoe Street
The Roscoe Head has appeared in every edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide and is named after historian William Roscoe. It opened in the 1830s and continues to be on the city's most popular watering holes. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews
4. The Belvedere Arms, Sugnall Street
The Belvedere is on old-school watering hole, in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter. It was built in the 1830s and a renovation in the last couple of years has given it a new lease of life. | The Belvedere Arms
