A famous fast food chain has revealed the opening date for its new drive-thru restaurant in Merseyside.

Marking its third launch in Merseyside and its 73rd nationwide since landing in the UK, Popeyes will launch its new Kirkby site this March and give its first customers the chance to win free food.

The first three people queuing both on foot and in cars will win free Chicken Sandwiches for a year and the first 100 customers will be rewarded with a free Chicken Sandwich, plus exclusive Popeyes UK merchandise. To win, customers need to be one of the first 50 pedestrians in the queue, or one of the first 50 vehicles in the Drive-Thru lane.

Guests looking to visit on launch day are advised to get down quickly to beat the round-the-block queues which have become synonymous with Popeyes restaurant openings, with eager chicken fans queuing at the Liverpool Lord Street restaurant from as early as 10.00pm the night before.

Popeyes New Mersey, Speke. | Popeyes

The new Kirkby Drive-Thru restaurant will be located at 6A&B Academy Business Park and will bring over 87 new jobs to the local area. Features include 76 seats and a car park for customers who would like to dine at the restaurant. There will also be a drive-thru lane, plus specifically designated ‘Park & Serve’ bays, allowing customers to order and be served by the team from the comfort of their vehicle.

The eatery will open on Monday, March 17 at 11.00am, offering fan-favourites like the iconic Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps in Classic, Spicy, and BBQ. The brand-new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range will also be available from opening day.

The breakfast menu will also be available from 8.00am on Tuesday, March 18, featuring British breakfast classics with a Louisiana twist available from 8.00am to 11.00am daily.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK CEO, said: "Our new Kirkby restaurant follows the success of our two other locations across Merseyside and is all about delivering flavour-packed food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

“We look forward to being part of the local area and serving up our famous shatter-crunchin’ fried chicken to the people of Kirkby very soon.”