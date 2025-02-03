One of Liverpool’s most famous - and the city’s tallest - restaurants has been taken over.

The beautiful Panoramic 34 venue in the West Tower will now be run by Paolo and Donato Cillo, who are renowned for their popular eateries in the heart of Liverpool city centre and South Liverpool.

The brothers have taken on the stunning fine-dining site in collaboration with close friend and fellow hospitality business owner Sham Jagota, adding to their collection of venues that include Il Forno, Gran Caffe, Crust, the Italian Quarter’s Antonietta, Hey Farina, Brunchin’ and Botanico.

Sham Jagota runs the popular neighbourhood eatery Al Dente on Lark Lane. He said: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to work in partnership with Paolo and Donato and there is no better restaurant than the beautiful Panoramic 34. Together we will bring our wealth of experience and creative ideas. I am really excited by our vision and look forward to welcoming all our guests on this amazing journey with us!”

Panoramic 34 is one of the UK’s highest restaurants that sits majestically on the 34th floor of West Tower and has enjoyed huge success in Liverpool for almost 20 years. It is a popular spot for special occasions, boasting incredible views of the city and beyond.

Speaking about the new venture, Paolo Cillo said: “We have been operating hospitality venues in Liverpool for over two decades, taking time to carefully understand the city, our guests and the experience that each venue must provide. Taking over Panoramic further adds to our growing group of restaurants and cafes, ensuring that we can offer our guests a variety of dining experiences in the city.”