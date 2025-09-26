A much-loved pub in Hightown reopens its doors today (September 26) after a major refurbishment.

Hightown is a beautiful coastal enclave in Sefton that often stars in rankings of the most desirable villages, and The Pheasant has long been a cornerstone of the local community.

The venue on Moss Lane closed in August for a remodel and promises to deliver a “premium and refined” dining experience.

Inside, the pub now boasts 100 covers across multiple spaces, with an additional 40 covers on the newly refurbished outside terrace. The remodel also features two cosy fireplace areas, newly designed bar areas and a brand-new private dining area.

Ryan Noone, General Manager of The Pheasant, said: “After weeks of preparation, we're tremendously excited to be welcoming in a new era for The Pheasant.

Drinks at The Pheasant. | The Pheasant/Submitted

“With brand-new management, stunning new looks and an even better new menu, the team is excited to be welcoming guests back to their totally refreshed pub.

“Whatever the occasion, we're here for all your get-togethers with friends or family, whether that be a special meal in our newly refurbished private dining space, or a drink to celebrate some of life's important moments.”

Ryan added: “Many locally have fond memories of visiting the pub, and we can’t wait to see their reactions to the new look and feel.

“Despite only being with The Pheasant three months, I’ve seen just how passionate the team are about the pub, and the service they provide to our guests. We're ready to deliver truly fantastic service and create memorable occasions for all who come through our doors."

A relaunch party will take place from 6.00pm today.