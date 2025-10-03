This Bold Street restaurant is offering free pizzas this autumn.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Punks has just launched its brand new menu and is giving away 1,000 free pizzas to celebrate.

The new offerings include the ‘Nduja Mac Daddy, Smash Burger Pizza, the Double Pepperoni & Burrata, the Hardcore Carnivore, and Tuscan Sausage, Burrata & Broccoli, as well as sides, like stacked Mac n’ Cheese, Chicken Wings and Loaded Garlic Bombs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Punks, Bold Street. | LiverpoolWOrld

The pizza experts use sourdough bases, with the dough handmade inhouse and double fermented for a minimum of 72 hours. Their ‘special recipe’ takes the base notes of a Neapolitan blistered crust, Italian ingredients like world-famous Caputo flour and San Marzano tomatoes, and blends them with the crunch, bite, and bold flavour

Known for their ‘create your own’ pizza, with 35 toppings to choose from, Pizza Punks are now offering free pizzas to the first 1,000 people who sign up here.