Plans for Liverpool to get first Giggling Squid in North West back on

A much-loved Thai restaurant could be the could be latest venue on one of Liverpool’s original seven streets.

Plans that could see a major restaurant chain coming to Liverpool city centre look to be back on the table. Last month, proposals for Giggling Squid to take up residence on Castle Street were abruptly withdrawn. The business had sought to set up its first venue in the north west in a grade II listed site that had been occupied by Point Blank shooting bar.

Now, with the bar having vacated the lower ground lot next to Castle Street Townhouse, fresh plans have been submitted to Liverpool Council for consideration on the future of the former bank building.

Giggling Squid is the latest business to consider moving into the former business district following Vietnamese chain Pho and Turkish brand Elif. The Thai restaurant chain has a trademark style to its interiors, below are a some images of what the inside of the new Giggling Squid in the Grade II listed former Barclay's Bank could look like:

Giggling Squid has a trademark style to its interiors, this is what the inside of the Harrogate branch looks like.

This is what interior of Giggling Squid Mere Green looks like. | Google

The interior of the newly refurbished Giggling Squid in Warwick.

The exterior of the Giggling Squid in Harrogate.

Giggling Squid Liverpool would be located in the Grade II listed former Barclay's Bank building at 25 Castle Street. Google Street View | Google Street View

According to planning documents submitted to Liverpool Council, the brand seeks to transform the building – previously occupied by Barclays Bank – to become the Thai eating space. A heritage statement said: “The lower ground floor has been fitted out as Point Blank.

“This has involved blacking out the windows in order to install projector screens and booths for groups. This interior fitting out to be stripped out back to bare building spaces.”

The documents said: “By considering each element of the proposed works it can be seen that none of the works are causing undue harm to the fabric of the listed building.

“The interior of the building has previously been heavily altered at lower and upper ground floors and little remains that might be considered of interest. The fabric of the building that is of significance is primarily the classically detailed stone front elevation overlooking Castle Street and to a lesser extent the side elevations are also largely intact and showing some refinement of detail. The proposed works do not unduly affect these elevations.”

An existing kitchen will be replaced and a new entrance down to the lower ground floor reconfigured. An application form submitted by the applicant Roman Proskurnya on behalf of Giggling Squid, said a total of 30 jobs would be created at the new restaurant in full and part time roles.

It is proposed the restaurant, should it secure planning permission from the city council, would trade from midday to 10.30pm daily. Cllr Nick Small, who represents the City Centre North ward, said: “I broadly welcome this application from what seems to be a quality operator.

“Castle Street has a really good night-time economy offer and has gone from strength to strength over the last few years. Giggling Squid looks like a great addition to Castle Street. I hope the operators will work closely and constructively with local residents living around Castle Street too.”