Meat Me, Berry Street. | Meat Me

A popular Liverpool restaurant has revealed it is expanding into the city centre.

Meat Me opened on Lark Lane in 2022, offering “a modern take on Greek street food”. Since then, the venue has become known for its tasty offerings and earned a Google rating of 4.8 out of five stars from more than 500 reviews.

Now, the business is coming to Liverpool city centre after “huge demand”.

Announcing the exciting news on social media, the team said: “’Meat Me’ In Town!

“We’re expanding! After huge demand for a bigger space, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring Meat Me In Town to life.

“A fresh new venue for our amazing guests based right in the heart of Liverpool city centre. We couldn’t have done this without your continued love and support.

“Get ready for a new vibrant space full of energy, even more authentic (and twisted) Greek street food, a brand new cocktail & draught menu, bigger Bottomless Brunches — more space, more energy VIP areas & private function rooms for your celebrations.”

The new Meat Me will be based on Berry Street, in the former River North and Lucky’s venue.

The team added: “We’ll be running exclusive promos and giveaways closer to the opening date to thank you all properly, so keep your eyes peeled.

“Here’s to the next chapter of Meat Me. Meat Me In Town – coming xoon.”