Popular Liverpool One restaurant offering diners 50% off new menu

Mamasan Bar & Brasserie’s new head chef has put together an array of Southeast Asian-inspired dishes.

Mamasan Bar & Brasserie at Liverpool One is offering diners half-priced meals to celebrate the launch of a new menu.

The à la carte offering boasts an array of Southeast Asian-inspired dishes, curated by Mamasan’s new Head Chef, Jason Tuddenham.

The restaurant says its ‘mixologists’ have updated the drinks menu with some new creations too.

Located on College Lane, Mamasan combines modern Southeast Asian flavours with British produce, served alongside cocktails, craft beers and a selection of wine.

Diners can now order starters such as Coal Roasted Lemongrass Chicken Satay Skewer, Hoisin Duck Doughnuts and Crispy Black Pepper & Ginger Squid, before turning to main courses that include, Wok Fried Chilli Jam Chicken and Malaysian Yellow Curry of Rack of Lamb.

Veggies can try the likes of Sweetcorn Fritters with chilli coconut salt and Hoisin Aubergine Doughnuts, before ordering larger plates of Wok Fried Pakora Manchurian or Tomato Pho.

There is also an array of fish and steak dishes available on the new menu.

Dinners can enjoy 50% off the new menu from Sunday, September 18, to Tuesday, September 22, when you book online using the quote ‘menu offer’.