Popular Wirral pub The Railway closing for six-figure investment and 'significant' revamp
A popular pub on the Wirral will close next week for a six-figure investment.
The Railway - a Hungry Horse pub in Meols - will temporarily close to the public from Monday (October 13) whilst renovations take place, with the revamped venue set to reopen its doors next month.
Planned works include “significant” upgrades to the pub’s interior with new furniture, carpets and décor. The toilets will also undergo a full refurbishment, and The Railway’s sports offering will be revamped with improved TV screens throughout the venue.
Outside, the Railway’s garden area will receive new outdoor furniture and fencing.
The new-look Railway promises to “continue to be a much-loved family pub” when it reopens. The venue is scheduled to welcome customers once again from November 7.