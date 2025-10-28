Pret is expanding in Liverpool with a new store set to open on Bold Street.

The popular coffee shop and lunch company already has three sites in the city centre - Derby Square, Paradise Street and Old Hall Street - but will welcome a fourth on the bustling Bold Street.

Pret Bold Street. | Emma Dukes

The new store has taken over the former SK:N clinic site, which closed in 2024 when the SK:N Group fell into administration. Pret signage was spotted outside the unit last month.

Now, Pret has announced that its Bold Street branch will officially open on Friday, October 31. Customers are told to expect “treats, tunes and a warm Pret welcome” between 12.00pm and 3.00pm.