A ‘quirky’ new bar is set to welcome customers in Liverpool this winter, after a major refurbishment.

Located on Slater Street at the junction of Bold Street in the Ropewalks part of town, the site has housed some well known names over the past 20 years, and originally opened as Bar Red.

Known for being a late night and after hours venue, it has now been transformed into Sips - an exciting new bar with a focus on the afternoon and early evening crowds.

Sips is the latest addition to the Movement Group Ltd portfolio, who currently operate well known and established venues Ink Bar on Wood Street and Pure Night Lounge on Back Colquitt Street.

Sips, Liverpool. | Handout

Director of Movement Group Carl Hindley said: “We wanted to create something different to our other bar/nightclub offerings and have created a space that is versatile for both the day time and a night time trade.

Sips is a modern, bright and inviting space that is suitable to a wide ranging clientele and demographic. A place that is suitable for some post-shopping drinks, early evening cocktails and also to the late night clientele with Live Music and DJ's playing after 7.00pm.”

Sips, Liverpool. | Handout

After a full refurb, which included a new roof being fitted at the site, Sips will open with a private, invitation only launch event on January 31, before welcoming the public from February 1.

Carl said: “We have created a quirky and creative new cocktail menu designed by well known local consultant Craig Cavanagh. We are really excited to be introducing the Sips brand to Liverpool's already bustling hospitality scene and hope to become a firm favourite and staple of peoples weekend for many years to come.”

Over 10 new jobs have been created at Sips with potentially more to follow later in the year. Sips will initially be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and can be found on Slater Street.