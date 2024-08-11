Riva Blu Liverpool | Dominic Raynor

The Italian restaurant offers a traditional taste of Campania in the heart of Liverpool.

If you’re planning to dine out this Sunday, may I suggest embarking on a culinary journey through the vibrant streets of Naples to feast on traditional recipes you'll usually struggle to find outside the Campania region of Italy? There’s no need to book budget return flights or post an ‘I went to Naples for 24hrs for just £99’ TikTok travel blog. Just take a stroll down Liverpool’s Castle Street.

At Riva Blu, which spans the corner with Dale Street, you’ll find a Sunday lunch menu with a difference. It’s based on hearty recipes passed down through generations by Neapolitan Nonnas and dishes traditionally shared with friends and family in Italy every Sunday.

The Domenica menu reflects the location of the region’s main city Naples too. Nestled between the coast and the mountains it offers a range of seafood or meat dishes, ranging from Calamari Ripieni to Ragu alla Napoletana - each with an authentic twist. “The food is really traditional,” the restaurant manager tells me as I arrive with my family of four. “You won't really find it on many menus.”

Eager to dive in, we order both Antipasti on the menu: Frittura di Mare - lightly fried seafood; king prawns, whitebait, calamari, red mullet, garlic aioli & lemon - and the Trio di Bruschette Miste - classic tomato, porchetta & smoked provola cheese, grilled mediterranean vegetables.

Now, it’s fair to say that all tomatoes are not created equal and the classic pomodoro bruschetta at Riva Blu is hard to beat. However, for me, the porchetta and smoked provola cheese bruschetta just beats it. A classic combination in Naples, the pork is cooked for two days while the cheese has it’s own quirky story. “It traditionally comes in the shape of a snowman,” our Italian server explains. “Families hang it above the barbecue while cooking. Then cut the bottom off and put it on bread like cheese spread.”

The Frittura di Mare at Riva Blu - the red mullet is the star of the show for me. | Dominic Raynor

The Frittura di Mare comes in a paper cone and is presented as I imagine they would serve it in an Italian chippy, if such a thing existed. The bite-sized seafood is lightly battered and the succulent red mullet is the star of the show for me. My wife, however, raves about the prawns, suggesting the ones we had at a previous restaurant were certainly no match.

While pondering what to order for the Secondi course, my thoughts are sound tracked by the Disco Italiano DJ by the bar, who plays tunes all day long as part of the Sunday Summertime Festa. I would describe the music as Balearic beats but I’m informed that he only ever plays Italian vinyl. Either way, it’s a great addition to the atmosphere.

There is also a make-up artist daubing Italian flags on faces of eager kids (and adults) and as my two young girls head over to investigate I decide to order the Ragu alla Napoletana.

The tomato sauce for the dish, which is made with red wine, begins cooking the day before it’s due to be served. A piece of slow-cooked beef, a meatball and traditional sausage are then added to the mix and allowed to stew. Served with a hunk of sourdough bread to mop up the extra sauce, this is a nostalgic dish for many Italians and, I’m told, is often followed by an afternoon nap.

Riva Blu's Ragu alla Napoletana with slow-cooked beef, a meatball and traditional sausage. | Dominic Raynor

I love hearty food like this and polish off the whole thing. The sausage is wonderfully succulent and although I usually prefer a coarse filling, the smoother texture is a perfect match for the other meats in the ragu, with its deep, rich flavour.

My wife opts for Pasta al Forno alla Sicilian, which is a traditional baked pasta classic with tomato, aubergine, smoked provola and Parmesan cheese. Originally created from leftovers the dish became a household favourite for Sunday gatherings in Campania. “Simply delicious,” is the two-word verdict.

Washed down with a glass of Aglianico Campania Rue Dell'Inchiostro red wine, recommended by the server, and a special Riva Spritz of Amalfi limoncello with Prosecco, lemon tonic and fresh basil it’s time for that nap… or it would be if there wasn’t dessert to look forward too.

The Sunday special Piccola Pasticceria is made up of six different items and is designed for sharing. But as my kids both opt for ice cream and my wife is gluten free I have to tackle this on my own and pray the buttons don’t ping off my shirt.

I manage the Cannolo Siciliano, Millefoglie, Baba and Tiramisu but I’m finally beaten by the Coda Di Aragosta Al Pistacchio and Sfogliatella Riccia. But the helpful staff don’t appear to judge me for trying to eat an entire shared dessert all to myself; they just box it up and let me take it home.

How many of these Piccola Pasticceria desserts could you eat? | Dominic Raynor

And for me, it’s the staff that keep me coming back to Riva Blu as much as the excellent food and the spacious airy feel of the restaurant. They always seem happy to go that extra mile, which is very useful if you have a picky family like mine (Carbonara without bacon? No problem. Gluten free option? No problem) and help create a wonderful atmosphere to dine.

I have been to plenty of restaurants where the food is great but the staff aren’t. Places where I’ve been made to feel like I should count myself lucky for even being allowed in. I’ve never gone back.

However, I’ve already been to the Amalfi Coast and Naples with Riva Blu and I’m already looking forward to where they are going to take me next. But I think I’ll return to Naples for another Sunday… after I’ve had that lie down.