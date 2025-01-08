Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saphin Moore and her husband, Alex, opened their first ever Rosa’s Thai (formerly Rosa’s Thai Cafe) back in 2008 and the business has gone from strength to strength, with many branches across the country.

The first to open outside of London, the Liverpool branch has been serving customers in Liverpool for almost six years, taking over a Grade I listed warehouse on the Royal Albert Dock in February 2019.

Since then, the Liverpool site has been a popular spot for lovers of Thai food and I have personally been a regular customer, often visiting for my fix of Thai green curry and pumpkin crackers. I love Rosa’s so much I even have their vegetarian cookbook, though I definitely prefer having someone else cook for me.

As someone who follows a vegan lifestyle, it’s one of my favourite places to eat in Liverpool with tons of vegan-friendly options and a clearly labelled menu. The food is so good that I actually forget that it’s vegan. So, as we celebrate Veganuary, I obviously had to pay the Albert Dock site a visit.

Taking my Thai food-loving friend with me, we ordered the veggie platter to start, with comes with fresh summer rolls, sweetcorn fritter bites, okra tempura, veggie spring rolls and pumpkin crackers. Everything on the platter is vegan-friendly too - other than the spring rolls - but there is cross contamination of egg, so it’s not suitable for those with an egg allergy.

I honestly didn’t know Rosa’s even did a sharing platter and was absolutely thrilled by the offerings, with the brand new okra tempura being so good that I immediately started searching for where to buy okra in Liverpool.

For our mains, I opted for my trusty pad Thai with veg and tofu (just ask for no egg and let your server know you’re vegan), while my friend chose the drunken noodles. It was a toss up between the pad Thai or the green curry for me but for once I didn’t fancy anything too spicy. My friend on the other hand wasn’t afraid of a little kick, choosing the ‘three chilli’ noodle option with pork belly. As always, our dishes were perfect and we washed them down with dragon star martinis - Rosa’s Thai’s take on a pornstar martini.

Leaving the lovely Liverpool restaurant with smiles on our faces and full bellies, I vowed to actually use my cookbook and recreate the okra tempura.

If I haven’t already tempted you to visit Rosa’s this January, you can also bag a free iced drink by ordering one of its hottest 'three chilli' dishes until February 16.. Choose from green curry, drunken noodles (my friend’s personal favourite), pad kra pao or papaya salad and you’ll receive a complimentary Nam Manao (homemade Thai lemonade), Thai iced tea, or lemongrass and pandan iced tea. Cheers!