Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana has announced the official launch date of its third Liverpool pizzeria, in the city’s vibrant Albert Dock.

The restaurant, located on the former site of The Leather Satchel Company, will open on Monday December 12, joining the other city centre locations Bold Street and Castle Street.

The Castle Street branch is rated 17th out of 1,469 Liverpool restaurants according to TripAdvisor, and both existing branches have 4.5 stars.

Rudy’s opened its first pizzeria in Ancoats, Manchester in 2015 - serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese, which all originate from Naples, the birthplace of pizza.

Rudy’s pizza is coming to the Royal Albert Dock.

Emma Kidd, general manager of Rudy’s Albert Dock, said: “We look forward to opening our third site in Liverpool. The team have loved serving our Neapolitan pizza in the city, and we hope this new site will be a welcoming addition to the heart of the city centre.”

Rudy’s say they go the extra mile to make their pizzas authentically Neapolitan.

The dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours, alongside the best quality ingredients imported from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

The dough is cooked in a Stefano Ferrara oven for just 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised rim.

