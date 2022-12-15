Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opens new venue on Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock

The pizza restaurant now has three venues in Liverpool city centre.

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana opened its third Liverpool pizzeria, in the city’s vibrant Albert Dock.

The restaurant, located on the former site of The Leather Satchel Company, launched on Monday December 12, joining the other city centre locations Bold Street and Castle Street.

Advertisement

The Castle Street branch is rated 17th out of 1,469 Liverpool restaurants according to TripAdvisor, and the Bold Street branch has 4.5 stars.

Rudy’s opened its first pizzeria in Ancoats, Manchester in 2015 - serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese, which all originate from Naples, the birthplace of pizza. Since then, it has become a well-known name, known for high-quality food and great service.

The pizza dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours, alongside the best quality ingredients imported from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

The dough is cooked in a Stefano Ferrara oven for just 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised rim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new venue is intimate and cosy, but has seating across two levels. Tables are decorated with dried flowers and candles and dim lighting makes for a romantic evening.

There are several great cocktails available, including Negroni Spaggliato and Amaretto Sours, as well as a selection of beers, wines and soft drinks.

Amaretto Sours at Rudy’s. Image: Emma Dukes

Advertisement

Mixed olives at Rudy’s. Image: Emma Dukes

Starters include a selection of olives, garlic bread and burrata, and portion sizes are generous. There is the option to have starters sent out with your mains if you’d prefer them all together.

Advertisement

There is a large selection of pizzas, with the option to add additional veggies, meats and oils. You can also swap the cheese for vegan mozzarella.

Options include classic Margherita pizza, Mariana and Carni which features salami, parmesan and chilli oil. For vegans, there is the Mariana or other pizzas can be adapted. Currently, one of the specials is the Meridio - a white pizza with vegan cheese and a selection of veggies.

Advertisement

Carni pizza with added olives. Image: Emma Dukes

Desserts include Tiramisu and Choc Brownie.