Hidden gem Liverpool street to welcome new 'cocktail den'

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
A new cocktail bar is coming to Liverpool city centre.

A brand-new “cocktail den” on one of Liverpool city centre’s most beautiful streets is set to open its doors this week.

Simone’s Cocktail Club is the sister site of Sister Ray, a bar and coffee shop with a vibey interior and a menu boasting tasty cocktails.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Queen Avenue, Liverpool city centre.placeholder image
Queen Avenue, Liverpool city centre. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

The new venue is located on Queen Avenue, a quaint, hidden gem street situated between Castle Street and Dale Street. It is described as a “psychedelic cocktail den” with “a hand built Soundsystem, and a little space for dancing.”

Simone’s Cocktail Club was originally scheduled to open in September but the team have now revealed they will officially open on Saturday (October 4). Preview nights will take place on Thursday and Friday (October 2 and 3).

Related topics:LiverpoolCocktailsSpace
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice