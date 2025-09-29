Hidden gem Liverpool street to welcome new 'cocktail den'

A new cocktail bar is coming to Liverpool city centre.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new “cocktail den” on one of Liverpool city centre’s most beautiful streets is set to open its doors this week.

Simone’s Cocktail Club is the sister site of Sister Ray, a bar and coffee shop with a vibey interior and a menu boasting tasty cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Avenue, Liverpool city centre. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

The new venue is located on Queen Avenue, a quaint, hidden gem street situated between Castle Street and Dale Street. It is described as a “psychedelic cocktail den” with “a hand built Soundsystem, and a little space for dancing.”

Simone’s Cocktail Club was originally scheduled to open in September but the team have now revealed they will officially open on Saturday (October 4). Preview nights will take place on Thursday and Friday (October 2 and 3).