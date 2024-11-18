Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alma de Cuba has been transformed into St Peter’s Tavern, a new city centre pub celebrating a former church.

The historic building first opened as St Peter’s Church in 1778, serving the catholic community for 188 years before closing in 1976. The church was then transferred to the Polish community and known as ‘Our Lady of Czestochowa’ for a short period.

After undergoing a major transformation, the site opened as Alma de Cuba in 2005 and quickly became one of the city centre’s most popular nightlife spots for food, drink, and unique events. However, it closed its doors in September of this year and was acquired by the 1936 Pub Company.

Known for the revival of a number of iconic pubs across Liverpool, including the award-winning Big House (The Vines) on Lime Street and most recently The Monro on Duke Street, the 1936 Pub Co. aimed to uncover hidden parts of the historic site and turn the nightclub into a traditional watering hole.

St Peter's Tavern, Liverpool. | LiverpoolWorld

St Peter's Tavern, Seel Street, Liverpool. | LiverpoolWorld

Named St Peter’s Tavern, the venue - described by its owners as a ‘lovely big pub’ - opened to the public on November 13, and we headed to Seel Street on Saturday (November 16) to see the transformation for ourselves.

Set across three floors, the former church features the decor the 1936 Pub Co. has become famous for, including deer heads, warm round lights, wooden chairs and barrel tables. In a nod to the site’s history, seating is offered in the form of church pews and the beautiful altar is surrounded by tall pillar candles.

Sixteen cask ales, sourced primarily from local brewers, cocktails and pies are available and the pub is open every weekday day from midday and from 11.00am during the weekend.

Watch the video above to see the full transformation or visit our TikTok page for more.