Our Liverpool restaurant has been inundated with bookings so we're making a change
Panoramic 34 is one of the UK’s highest restaurants that sits majestically on the 34th floor of West Tower and has enjoyed huge success in Liverpool for almost 20 years. It is a popular spot for special occasions, boasting incredible views of the city and beyond.
The grand eatery was taken over by Paolo and Donato Cillo earlier this year and has since experienced a surge in afternoon tea bookings.
To keep up with the demand, Panoramic 34 is now extending its opening times. The restaurant will be open from 11-4pm every Monday and Tuesday for afternoon tea, from Bank Holiday Monday (August 25).
To celebrate its extended opening days and times, the Panoramic is giving all bookings made on Bank Holiday Monday and August 26, as well as all Mondays and Tuesdays throughout September, a complimentary upgrade from Traditional to Luxury Afternoon Tea.
Donato Cillo, Co-Owner of Panoramic, said: “Panoramic’s Afternoon Tea has become a staple for celebrations, indulgent afternoons, or a way to spend quality time with family and friends.
“We’re delighted with its popularity and have been inundated with bookings.”